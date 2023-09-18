Telford College hosts activity packed freshers day

The Army was on hand to give out advice.

The Telford College event welcomed new and returning students to the campus, and gave them a feel for some of the many opportunities and activities available during the new academic year.

They were also able to meet representatives from a host of local businesses and organisations, including the armed forces, fire and rescue service, and employers from sectors such as automotive, electrical, hospitality and healthcare.

Telford College enrichment co-ordinator Rosie Baldwin-Jones said: “Our Freshers’ Fair is a fantastic opportunity for students to learn about some of the amazing things which will be going on around campus during their time with us.

Advice from Keele University

“They get to learn about clubs, activities and local charities, as well as meeting local employers face-to-face to hear about job opportunities, work placement opportunities, and lots more.”

She added: “We want to encourage students to play a full and rewarding role in college life, make the most of the opportunities provided for them, and develop their networking skills and confidence.

“Giving students the chance to learn about employment opportunities and make contact with local organisations is a brilliant way of helping them to gain work experience and build their CVs.”

Demonstrating Telford College's virtual and augmented reality equipment

Dave Evans, on the Army stand, said: “Everyone assumes that the Army is all about combat, but we are promoting our seven different career paths like engineering, logistics and support, medical, HR, finance, music, and intelligence and communications. There are a total of 76 different roles within those areas.”

Jacob Bottomley, a level three bricklaying student, said he had enjoyed the opportunity to find out information from a wide range of exhibitors, and said he was also enjoying the fitness facilities at the Wellington campus.

Jess McCormick and Amy Parry, who are both business students, said they were really enjoying the Telford College experience so far.

Many top universities attended the event

Shropshire Festivals donated 300 bags of sweets as competition prizes for the Freshers’ Fair, and the college’s hospitality and catering students provided lunches for all of the exhibitors.

Foundation students also operated a food delivery service direct from the kitchen to the exhibitors on the day.

Fun activities during the day included the chance to get a hole in one with Putt Putt Noodle, the new Asian-inspired adventure golf bar which has opened in Telford town centre.

Planet Doughnut's giveaways proved popular

Planet Doughnut was giving students chance to taste its products, and the Army also brought along its Batak machine, designed to test reaction speeds, hand eye co-ordination and stamina.

The Shropshire Football Association were at the fair.