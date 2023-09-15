Fire crews tackle blazing car on A442

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished:

Fire crews rushed to tackle a car fire on a main road near Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a called reporting a car fire at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

One crew from Wellington was called to the A442 in Waters Upton, where they found a hatchback "fully involved in fire".

The crew worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The stop message, which suggests the scene was under control, was received at 7.52pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News