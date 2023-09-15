Fire crews tackle blazing car on A442

Telford college principal calls for traffic measures after teenager is injured in collision
Fire crews rushed to tackle a car fire on a main road near Telford.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a called reporting a car fire at around 7.30pm on Thursday.
One crew from Wellington was called to the A442 in Waters Upton, where they found a hatchback "fully involved in fire".
The crew worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The stop message, which suggests the scene was under control, was received at 7.52pm.