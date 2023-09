Teenager airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a bus in Telford

Premium By Megan Howe Telford Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a bus in Telford.

A stock photo of an air ambulance Emergency services were called to the incident on Haybridge Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.