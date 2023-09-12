Smiling selfies as mayor pedals hundreds of miles for charity

The Mayor crossed the border on Sunday. Photo: Councillor Ian Preece

The Mayor of Great Dawley, Councillor Ian Preece, began the mammoth bike ride from Land's End to John o’ Groats on Friday.

Aiming to complete the 975-mile journey in just 99 hours, Councillor Preece is raising money for Severn Hospice.

After just three days in the saddle, Councillor Preece crossed the border at Gretna Green and made it to Scotland.

On Sunday night the mayor shared a selfie at Bathgate, a town in West Lothian, 326 miles from the finish line.

So far, Councillor Preece's fundraiser has far surpassed its £1,000 target and clocked up more than £1,600 for Severn Hospice.

The charity provides care and support to thousands of people living in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with incurable illnesses.

As a passionate supporter of the hospice charity, earlier this year the mayor cycled from Telford to Dover raising £2,167 and regularly hosts events to boost their funds.

Speaking last month, Councillor Preece said: “Severn Hospice is the best charity, and I will do anything - the more extreme the better- to raise money for it.

"My main motivation though is that Severn Hospice took care of my younger sister Emma and the care our family received was phenomenal.

“I know there will be some pain and suffering when I do this challenge but it’s nothing compared to what the patients and their families go through so it’s totally worth it and it will motivate me to push through.”