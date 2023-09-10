New pool is a splash with Telford primary school's pupils during heatwave

Pupils at Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School enjoy the new pool

The pool at Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School in Southgate, Sutton Hill was installed earlier this week to give more pupils access to swimming lessons.

The pool, which has been put into the school's playground under a marquee, was installed as the children returned from their summer break, but coincided with the record-breaking heatwave that has covered the region.

Eddie Pigg, 10, tries out the pool

Year 6 teacher, Emily Brown, said the new pool has allowed the children to cool off.

She said: "The children have loved swimming in the sun out on the top playground and really enjoyed their first swimming experience."

She added: "The school paid for the pool to allow as many of our children as possible to access swimming who don’t normally get the opportunity.