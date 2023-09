Firefighters were at the scene last night

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 7.45pm yesterday, at Caxton Close, Lawley Village, Telford.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and an Operations officer was in attendance.

Fire crews extinguished the tumble dryer using one hose reel jet, one covering jet and two breathing apparatus were also in use.