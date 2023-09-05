Man and teenage girl killed in Telford crash as two other boys rushed to hospital

Police have closed off the road due to a serious crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 2.13am to a single car that had been involved in a collision at the junction of the B4373 and A442 in Trench, Telford and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, and a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man and a teenage girl who were the driver of and a passenger in the car.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Two teenage boys who were passengers in the car were assessed by ambulance staff.

“The first had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Birmingham Childrens Hospital for further treatment.

“The second had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance.

“A man, who was a passer-by was assessed by ambulance staff and was uninjured. He received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

The road remains closed at Trench Lock Interchange southbound and northbound exit slip road prior to Wombridge Interchange.