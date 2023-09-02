New council-run bus route to start next week

Councillor Lee Carter

The Telford & Wrekin Council 99 timetables will be in operation from 6.25am on Monday from Telford bus station.

The new route covers Admaston, Dothill, Hadley, Ketley Bank, Malinslee, Overdale, Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

Although the council is not legally allowed to run a public bus service, it can step in and subsidise routes that commercial operators are unable to cover.

Six new services have been operating since January, carrying nearly 10,000 passenger trips in June – more than 25 per cent of the total number of people across the borough's bus network.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “Telford and Wrekin is predicted the fastest population growth in the West Midlands and buses provide a lifeline allowing access to hospitals, work and education.

“Our communities cannot afford to lose services altogether which is why we have stepped in to provide some cover for the loss of provision. We know it’s not enough for some but with budgets limited, this is the best solution available.

“Although welcomed, the recent government funding has been well below required levels with £650,938 awarded in the second round supporting 45 per cent of the network. This leaves a significant hole in our budget for the future.

“We received none from the first round of £3bn and we’re finding it increasingly difficult to continue to subsidise routes our communities depend on – we made a £1.4m investment this year but how long that can continue for is in serious question.”

Councillor Carter said the council continues to lobby government for greater control and funding similar to other local transport authorities which received funding for 100 per cent of their network.

Services finishing tomorrow include the 11, 11A, 13, 14, 14A, 15, 16, 18 and 19, according to Arriva’s last timetabled departure.

The evening services on the 1, 2, 3A, 4, and 7 will also be reduced.

Fares on the council’s buses are capped at a maximum of £2 per single journey for adults (£1 for U19s). The £2 capped fare is also currently available on Arriva services until October 31 through government funding.