New supported living flats set to be approved despite residents' traffic fears

The flats are set to be built on land on Castle Street in Hadley. Photo: Google

A proposal for 14 one-bedroom flats to be built in Castle Street, Hadley, will be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee next week.

A council planning officer has recommended the plans for approval, stating that the development would provide ‘much-needed’ affordable supported living accommodation.

Applicant Hexagon Partnership Limited has applied for permission to demolish the existing bungalow on the site and build a supported housing scheme including 14 flats, seven car parking spaces and garden areas.

“It is understood that these will all be supported living units for individuals with mental health care needs,” said a Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer in their report on the development.

During the consultation phase 13 letters of objection, mostly from residents of Castle Street, were received by the council raising concerns about traffic and parking on the road. A petition with 34 signatures was also received objecting to the scheme.

“The applicants have stated that occupiers of this supported living scheme are unlikely to be utilising vehicles and that in terms of staff numbers there will be two full-time and two part-time members of staff at any one time and in these circumstances it is not considered that permission could be reasonably withheld for this reason,” concluded the Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer.

The borough council’s highways department have supported the application with the condition that a contribution is made toward bus shelter improvements locally.

Plans being considered include a £22,000 financial contribution (Section 106 agreement) to upgrade nearby bus shelters.

“As part of the current application it is proposed to upgrade the pair of bus shelters outside of the development site which in turn would encourage the use of public transport as an alternative means to the car,” added the council’s planning officer.

“Whilst the development undoubtedly results in a much larger footprint of development on the site, it makes best use of previously developed urban land and provides much needed affordable supported living accommodation.

“The communal gardens for the scheme are of a good size and area, and are well distributed throughout the site.”