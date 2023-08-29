New charges for driver accused of causing death of motorcyclist in Telford crash

Mick Lloyd died in the crash on August 9 last year

Sean Guthrie, 56, of Furnace Avenue, Telford, was charged with two counts of driving with drugs in his body exceeding the prescribed limit when he appeared at Telford magistrates court on Tuesday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 9 last year.

Guthrie, who appeared in court in a wheelchair did not plead to the charges.

Judge Ian Barnes was told that the new charges are connected with earlier offences he was charged relating to the fatal collision.

The first was causing the death of Michael Lloyd by driving a Peugeot 308 on Dawley Green Way, Telford, without due care and attention on August 9 last year – and driving when he had in his body a proportion of cocaine that exceeds the legal limit.

The second charge was causing serious injury to Dawn Lloyd by careless or inconsiderate driving on the same road, on the same date.

The air ambulance on the island on the day of the crash

Mr Lloyd, 62, who was known as Mick, died at the scene of a crash on Dawley Green Way. Mrs Lloyd was left fighting for her life and flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

In a tribute following his death Mr Lloyd’s family said he was “a much-loved husband, a proud dad, grandad, brother and friend”.

They added: “He certainly knew how to live life to the fullest. He was positive, charismatic, adventurous and charming.”