Appeal to find missing Kevin spreads to Telford area

West Midlands Police issued an alert and a picture of a 37 year old man called Kevin two days ago saying that they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

Late on Saturday West Mercia Police added that he could be in the Telford area and advise anyone who sees him to call 999 straightaway.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin who is missing from the Birmingham area and are continuing to appeal for information to help find him."

He is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build with short black hair and has stubble on his face.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms.

He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with white skeleton motif.