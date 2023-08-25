Telford Shopping Centre has been evacuated

Police said that an anonymous call was received making the threat this afternoon.

A statement from the police said "As a precaution, a cordon has been put in place and the shopping centre and town centre is being evacuated, and a thorough search of the area is being undertaken by specially trained officers."

Superintendent Edward Hancox, said: “I understand Telford Shopping Centre is a busy place, especially during the summer and school holidays, and that this threat may be alarming for visitors.

“I would urge visitors to stay calm and follow the advice of officers in the area, who are there to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.

“Thank you to all the visitors who have already cooperated with our officers, it is much appreciated and a huge help in situations like this.