Plans to build ‘distinctive’ industrial building in Telford in place of existing office block

How the planned offices will look

Plans have been submitted to demolish the existing three-storey office block at the site of International House on Stafford Park and replace it with an industrial building with office space.

Applicants ARA Europe state that the current offices on the site are ‘dated’ is ‘no longer attractive’ in the current market.

The applicant said: “The building was originally developed for a bespoke end user, following the expiry of that users lease the owners have struggled to let the building to a single occupier due to the high levels of ancillary office accommodation.”

They added that historically the office and warehouses spaces were let to different users. They stated that the existing site is ‘poorly maintained and dated in appearance’.

“Office space on a shared site is no longer attractive to the current market,” the applicant added.

“Generally office users are seeking town centre or other locations offering amenities for employees. The building is located in a predominantly industrial location making it less attractive to office users, making the re-letting of the office space unlikely.”

As part of the plans the existing warehouse is retained and enhanced in a ‘new high quality flexible building’ which it is hoped will suite modern business needs.

The office building will be demolished and the warehouse elevation will be in-filled. The applicant says that the new industrial building with office space will be ‘offer a contemporary, modern appearance that is attractive and of a high quality which will seamlessly fit into the surrounding areas’.

“The scheme has been developed to become a high-quality project, which will be both practical for its intended industrial use as well as being memorable and distinctive,” the applicant added.

The existing car parking area will be relocated to the existing eastern service yard, which is currently not used for lorries due to its size.

Under the submitted plans each building will have its own service yard for lorry parking and movement. There will be 187 car parking spaces provided, including seven disabled bays, electric vehicle bays and cycle spaces.

“The boundaries to the site include a landscape buffer incorporating tree planting and in addition, tree planting is shown at locations within the site itself,” the applicant added.

“The proposal will positively contribute to the economy of the local area, using high quality architecture and urban design that responds directly to the site context.