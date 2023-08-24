Bus firm says customers should get money back as it goes into administration

Elcock Reisen announced it was going into administration

Long-standing Telford bus firm Elcock Reisen confirmed it was going into administration yesterday.

The firm, which has provided holiday trips, school bus runs and factory contracts, announced the shock move on its Facebook page.

The news was met with an outpouring of sadness from county residents with fond memories of using the firm, which has been running for nearly 100 years.

The company has now told the BBC its final holiday will return from Bridgwater in Somerset this evening.

It had previously said that all of its offices will be closed as of tomorrow.

It told the BBC it would be completing its final runs tomorrow.

Holidays planned to leave this Sunday and the following Sunday will no longer go ahead.

Speaking to the BBC, the firm's director Nick Prince, said he was “hoping that the majority of people will get their money back, but it may take a few weeks”.