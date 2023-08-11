Police holding station open day

Malinsgate Police Station will be opening its doors to the public

The public are invited to go along on Sunday 10 September, between 12pm and 4pm, to meet their local policing teams, as well as explore the station’s custody suite.

People will get the chance investigate a crime scene, meet the police dogs, speak to their local officers and find out how they could join West Mercia Police.

The event is open to all ages, and entertainment for children will also be provided.

Inspector Richard Jones, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to come along and meet some of their local officers and share any concerns or thoughts they may have with us.

“The day will offer members of the public a unique look at what a working police station looks like, as well being able to sit in a police car and visit custody.

“There will also be lots of entertainment in place for children, including a guest appearance by our force's mascot PC Peeler.

“The event is completely free, and I would encourage anyone interested in policing, or anyone who wants to experience firsthand what our job looks like, to come along on the day.”

A number of external exhibitors are also expected to be there on the day, including other emergency services.

Entry is free to the event and parking is available around Telford Town Centre.