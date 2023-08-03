Independent cinema to celebrate the magic of movies and cars

Spectacular cars are set to feature as part of the 'Wheels and Reels' event.

The Wellington Orbit will be putting on an exhilarating day of automotive thrills and cinematic wonders with “Wheels & Reels” – along with a screening of the highly anticipated 'Gran Turismo'.

The event takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 26, at the Wellington Market Square and All Saints Church yard.

Organisers say the venue will "come alive with the sights and sounds of high-performance vehicles and the allure of the silver screen".

Car enthusiasts will be treated to an impressive showcase of super cars from local firm Defined Detail, allowing attendees to get up close and personal with some spectacular vehicles, from classics to sports cars.

Damian Breeze, Manager at Wellington Orbit said: “We are always looking to make cinema even more magical, and we are thrilled to be continuing this trend with a spectacular array of super cars alongside our film showings. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a movie lover, or simply looking for a fun-filled day with family and friends, Wheels & Reels has something for everyone."

The event follows the recent success of Wellington Orbit’s “Chitty Comes to Wellington” event where the iconic ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ car was on display alongside dance and musical performances, and characters from the film to coincide with screenings last month.