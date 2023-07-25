Family fun planned at Big Picnic set to take place next week

The big picnic will be taking place next week.

The Malinslee Big Picnic takes place on Wednesday, August 2, from 10am to 2pm at Malinslee Playing Field and St Leonard's Church.

Hosted by Great Dawley Town Council, this year's event includes live music, rides and attractions, face-painting, a climbing wall, BMX workshops, and a 'fun science workshop'.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Chair of Great Dawley Town Council and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people to this year’s Malinslee Big Picnic.

"We always try and make this event bigger and better, and this year, myself and Cllr Elise Davies have donated some funding through our Councillor Pride Funding to ensure that people have even more to do."

Cllr Elise Davies said: "I am really looking forward to the Malinlsee Big Picnic this year. This will be my first one as borough councillor for Malinlsee & Dawley Bank,

"Please come along and enjoy all that there is to offer, and feel free to say hello to me and have a chat."