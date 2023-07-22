Police appeal for help to find missing 15-year-old

Police are urgng anyone with information about Caine's whereabouts to get in touch.

Derbyshire Constabulary has put out the appeal to find Caine, and have released a picture of the youngster in question.

They said that he has gone missing from his home in Derby but they believe he could be in Telford or North Wales due to his links to the area.

The force said he was last seen wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms, a black beanie hat with a white circular logo in the centre, and white and teal Nike Air Jordans.

A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for help finding Caine, who has gone missing from home in Derby.

"The 15-year-old was last seen on Tuesday evening.

"Caine is originally from Telford and also has strong links to North Wales, and may have travelled there.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have information on his whereabouts.

"He was last seen wearing black tracksuit top and bottoms, a black beanie hat with a white circular logo in the centre, and white and teal Nike Air Jordans."