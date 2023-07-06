Notification Settings

Telford Town Park hosts Town park hosts UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and N-Dubz this weekend

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordTelford entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

This weekend will see two major acts performing as part of the latest big name concerts staged at Telford Town Park.

Ali Campbell.
The venue will be hosting UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on Saturday, while N-Dubz will be performing on Sunday.

Third World, who performed a celebrated set at Glastonbury are backing UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, while Wes Nelson and Nathan Dawe will be supporting N-Dubz.

The gigs, being promoted by Orchard Live, follow other successful concerts previously hosted at the venue – including Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Olly Murs, Tom Grennan and Tears For Fears.

Connor Cupples, operations manager from Orchard Live, said they were delighted to be putting the events on – and bringing top performers to Telford.

He added that the venue itself works as a perfect setting for the concerts – and is easily accessible with the bonus of plenty of available parking, close to the venue.

He said: "It is great to come back to Telford. We have done quite a lot in a short space of time. There was only a nine-month period between the first and the second concerts and it is great to be back, three years running, bringing some massive UK names to the area – both acts are amazing and they have some great support."

Mr Cupples also praised Telford & Wrekin Council for their backing for the events, adding: "The council are a great support to ourselves and it is great to work alongside them to bring events to the area."

The box office for both concerts will be open at 3pm, with gates opening at 5pm and the gigs expected to go on until 10.30pm.

People are warned to leave plenty of time to get in, with last entry at 8pm, and no re-entry.

People attending are asked to download their tickets prior to arrival at the gate, and to take along ID, and clothing appropriate for the weather – but no umbrellas.

Tickets are available for both events from gigantic.com

