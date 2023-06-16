One person taken to hospital for burns after candle causes fire within property

The occupant of a house was taken to hospital with burns after a fire in their property caused by a candle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported on Twitter that they attended a small fire withing a property in Telford yesterday evening, and that the occupant was taken to hospital for treatment for burns.

The Fire service also said in the Tweet: "Please keep candles away from flammable materials and never leave unattended."

