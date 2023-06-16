One person taken to hospital for burns after candle causes fire within property

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported on Twitter that they attended a small fire withing a property in Telford yesterday evening, and that the occupant was taken to hospital for treatment for burns.
The Fire service also said in the Tweet: "Please keep candles away from flammable materials and never leave unattended."
🔥 This evening we attended a small fire within a property in Telford caused by a candle.— Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) June 15, 2023
The occupant was conveyed to hospital for treatment for burns.
⚠️ Please keep candles away from flammable materials and never leave unattended. #firesafety