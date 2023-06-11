Thousands turn out as Oakengates Carnival returns for first time in four years

Thousands of people turned out to Oakengates Carnival as it returned for the first time since 2019.

Under a scorching sun thousands of residents turned out for a host of performers and activities – with the traditional procession leading into an afternoon of activities at Hartshill Park.

It comes after a three year absence for the carnival – with 2020 and 2021 falling victim to the pandemic, before last year's event was cancelled at short notice due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Organised by Shropshire Festivals on behalf of Oakengates Town Council and sponsored by DMOS, the day opened at 10.30am with free candy floss, outdoor games, and the Salvation Army brass band in Theatre Square with music and circus skills on Market Street.

The carnival procession, featuring local performing arts and community groups, classic cars, Telford Tigers, Wonderland, and vintage vehicles, took centre stage from 11.30am, marching, dancing, and winding its way to Hartshill Park for an afternoon of entertainment.

Amongst the activities on offer at the park were circus skills, face painting, alpacas, a climbing wall, a gaming van, nerf wars, sports, arts and crafts, space hoppers, helter-skelter slide, a rodeo bull, a bungee run, and a load of inflatables.

Live music was also a feature of the day with performances from a number of local groups before bands The Indigo Machine, The Manhattans, Hot Rox, and The Bartells took over.

Oakengates Mayor, Councillor Stephen Reynolds said it had been a "perfect day", and the "best carnival ever as far as I am concerned".

He said: "It has been a wonderful day in Oakengates, the weather was brilliant. The families enjoyed it and everyone thanked us for all the free activities in Hartshill Park.

"It has been four years since the last carnival so we said we wanted this year to make up for that, and to give people a great family day out, so it was wonderful to see so many people out enjoying themselves."

He added: "We want an event where people come to Oakengates, have an enjoyable event with free games, fun things to do, and the whole spirit of the day has been fantastic."