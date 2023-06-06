Man arrested as Telford police appeal for witnesses to 'racial abuse' incident

TelfordPublished:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was racially abused in Near Vallens in Hadley, Telford.

The incident happened near to the junction of Near Vallens and Church Street between 7.30am and 8am on Thursday June 1.

A 35-year-old man was arrested nearby shortly after the incident happened.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, or anyone who lives locally who may have doorbell/CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Bates on 07900 607965 on by email mark.bates@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk

