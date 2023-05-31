Man who stole almost 200,000 Creme Eggs in Telford chocolate theft back up in court

Joby Pool from Tingley, near Leeds, West Yorkshire appeared before magistrates in Telford on Wednesday to face new charges after concerns were raised in a previous hearing about the existing offences to which the 32-year-old had already pleaded guilty.

The sentencing of Pool was adjourned in March when Shrewsbury Crown Court was told the Crown Prosecution Service was awaiting further information from West Yorkshire Police about the theft of the lorry.

Pool had previously pleaded guilty to the theft of the lorry trailer in Stafford Park in Telford from its owner SW Logistics, theft of its contents belonging to Magna Specialist Confectioners worth more than £31,000, and criminal damage to a chain lock.

However, the case was brought back to magistrates on Wednesday due to the fact the Pool had not been charged with stealing the truck itself.

Chair of the bench at Telford Justice Centre, Jane Showell-Rogers, dismissed all the previous charges, and Pool was instead charged with one offence of theft relating to the truck, trailer and its contents with a total value of £54,554.

He was also charged with driving with no insurance. He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Pool was remanded in custody for committal for sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a date yet to be decided.

A previous hearing had heard how the self-employed ground worker used a stolen lorry cab to make off with chocolate after using a metal grinder to break into an industrial unit in Stafford Park. He towed away the trailer full of chocolate, eventually reaching the northbound M42 where it was spotted by police.

Following Pool's arrest in February this year, in a series of light-hearted tweets, West Mercia Police said: "West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.

“The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the Creme Eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen.