Late-night car fire on Telford housing estate was 'deliberate'

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ketley Vallens in the Ketley area of Telford shortly before 2am on Sunday to reports of a car fire. Police were also in attendance.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington and crews used a thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Now, fire crews have confirmed that the cause of the fire was "deliberate".

