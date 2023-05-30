Late-night car fire on Telford housing estate was 'deliberate'

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ketley Vallens in the Ketley area of Telford shortly before 2am on Sunday to reports of a car fire. Police were also in attendance.
One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington and crews used a thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.
Now, fire crews have confirmed that the cause of the fire was "deliberate".
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said: "At 1.53am on Sunday, May 28, Wellington crews dealt with a car fire in Ketley Vallens Telford.
"The cause of the fire is deliberate. If you have any information contact Telford Cops on 101 or Crimestoppers UK on 0800555111."