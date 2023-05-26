Four-year-old Ferrari superfan from Telford races This Morning's Jodie Gibson at Legoland

Four-year-old sabella Mason from Telford with This Morning's Josie Gibson

Ferrari superfan Isabella Mason had the important job of revealing the Lego Ferrari Build and Race attraction on Friday to thousands of viewers who tuned into watch ITV's This Morning.

Isabella - who went viral on Instagram last year for her knowledge of F1 racing drivers - was dressed in Ferrari's signature red colour alongside This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.

The life-sized Ferrari Daytona SP3 is made up of 402,836 Lego bricks and weighs more than 1.5 tonnes and is one of the most coveted and celebrated Ferrari vehicles ever created by the Lego Group.

It took a team of designers and builders more than 2,000 hours to replicate the high-performance ultra-luxury sports car.

On Friday evening, Isabella was being joined by mum Kerry, dad Lester and a host of family and friends, as she officially opens the attraction at a VIP launch party at the Windsor venue.

Opening to the public from Saturday, the UK’s first Lego Ferrari Build and Race interactive attraction features three interactive zones; Build and Race, Ferrari Lego model, and a Duplo build zone.

Young racers can make their way through the “garage” to the “racetrack,” to build, test, and digitally scan their own Lego Ferrari onto the interactive racetrack.

For more information or to book an experience online, visit legoland.co.uk