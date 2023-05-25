Firefighters called after car rolls into doorway of Telford property 'on all four wheels'

Firefighters were called after a car rolled into the doorway of a property "on all four wheels".

Crews from Telford went to Highlander Drive at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle was made safe by firefighters and two engines including the rescue tender attended.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire Service said: "At 17:16 on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Donnington, Telford.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington.

"One car rolled into doorway of property on all four wheels. Vehicle made safe by fire service personnel."

