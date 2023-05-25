Air ambulance scrambled to crash near Telford primary school

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Paramedics were called to a crash near a Telford primary school.

The air ambulance was called to the scene of the single vehicle RTC, but later stood down
The air ambulance was called to the scene of the single vehicle RTC, but later stood down

West Midlands Ambulance Service were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Brunel Road in Malinslee, Telford on Thursday morning.

An air ambulance was spotted circling Telford town centre around 11am.

West Midland Ambulance Service confirmed the air ambulance had been stood down, but one ambulance and a paramedic officer remained on scene close to Old Park primary school.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a single vehicle RTC on Brunel Road.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer are in attendance and we are treating one patient, a woman."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News