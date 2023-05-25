Air ambulance scrambled to crash near Telford primary school

The air ambulance was called to the scene of the single vehicle RTC, but later stood down

West Midlands Ambulance Service were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Brunel Road in Malinslee, Telford on Thursday morning.

An air ambulance was spotted circling Telford town centre around 11am.

West Midland Ambulance Service confirmed the air ambulance had been stood down, but one ambulance and a paramedic officer remained on scene close to Old Park primary school.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a single vehicle RTC on Brunel Road.