The officer has been sacked by West Mercia Police

The male officer, who was based in Telford, has not been named as an order was put in place to protect his identity due to his health as well as other circumstances.

A gross misconduct hearing on Tuesday upheld allegations that the police officer, referred to as Officer X, had conversations via social media messaging with another officer which included racist comments and images.

The other officer who was involved in the offensive messages and was sacked last week has now been named as Jak Walshaw.

The conversations also included derogatory language and discussed abhorrent violence.

Officer X’s conduct amounted to serious breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and discreditable conduct.

Last week, Officer A, who Officer X engaged in the conversations with, was dismissed without notice.

An anonymity order previously in place for Officer A has now been lifted and he can be named as Jak Walshaw, 49.

He was a sergeant based at Malinsgate Police Station.

Officer X was suspended after he had been identified as the officer involved in the conversations with Jak Walshaw.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Both officers engaged in abhorrent conversations, quickly after Officer X was identified as being involved he was suspended from duty.

"I want to reiterate my comments made after Jak Walshaw was dismissed that we will continue to root out those whose views do not uphold our strong values of inclusion, equality and diversity and whose behaviour has no place in policing.”