Electronic music festival to hit Telford and raise funds for Dulcie's cancer fight

Dulcie, six, was diagnosed in December 2021 with stage four neuroblastoma. Photo: Debbie O'Kelly

Parklands Festival will take over the QEII Arena in Telford on June 24. The festival, run by Audio Tek Events, will feature local and national performers.

The over-18s festival will feature a range of house and drum & bass DJs and performers including Kenny Ken, Paul Bleasdale and Trademark Blud.

Having raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years, the organisers are using this festival to fundraise for six-year-old Dulcie O'Kelly.

Dulcie, from Telford, was diagnosed in December 2021 with stage four neuroblastoma, and since then she and her mum have been through some heartbreakingly tough treatment.

Earlier this year, she became the first UK participant of a specialist clinical trial, after the youngster became resistant to chemotherapy.

Her mum, Debbie, has been raising funds for treatment abroad to help Dulcie get into remission.

Dulcie's army of supporters throughout the county, dubbed Dulcie's Warriors, have already raised thousands of pounds for the youngster's treatment.

Thanking supporters, Debbie wrote: "Thank you to everyone who have come on this journey with us, who still continue to support us. We couldn’t have got this far without you."

The event will run on Saturday, June 24 from 2pm to 11pm.