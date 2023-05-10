Shropshire's Lib Dem MP says local elections show the party is a serious challenger in rural areas

Helen Morgan MP with the winning Lib Dem team in Newport (Telford & Wrekin)

The by-election winner stunned the nation back in December 2021 by winning the formerly safe Conservative constituency on the second largest swing in party history.

She has since thrown herself into work for communities across North Shropshire.

Talking about the local elections including those in Telford and Wrekin, she said: "Last week’s local election results were nothing short of stunning, and once again showed the Liberal Democrats are the only serious challenger to the Conservatives in rural areas.

“We gained twelve councils and over 400 seats, including Newport East and Admaston and Bratton, where formerly safe Conservative seats fell to local Lib Dem challengers.

“Whilst other parties only turn up at election time, our teams are out working hard and keeping in touch all year round. That makes an enormous difference to people.