Shropshire's Lib Dem MP says local elections show the party is a serious challenger in rural areas

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePoliticsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has hailed last week’s local election results as a sign that the Liberal Democrats are back as a major electoral force in rural areas.

Helen Morgan MP with the winning Lib Dem team in Newport (Telford & Wrekin)
The by-election winner stunned the nation back in December 2021 by winning the formerly safe Conservative constituency on the second largest swing in party history.

She has since thrown herself into work for communities across North Shropshire.

Talking about the local elections including those in Telford and Wrekin, she said: "Last week’s local election results were nothing short of stunning, and once again showed the Liberal Democrats are the only serious challenger to the Conservatives in rural areas.

“We gained twelve councils and over 400 seats, including Newport East and Admaston and Bratton, where formerly safe Conservative seats fell to local Lib Dem challengers.

“Whilst other parties only turn up at election time, our teams are out working hard and keeping in touch all year round. That makes an enormous difference to people.

“This all acts as more proof that in rural areas like Shropshire, the Liberal Democrats are back for good as the major electoral force that can beat the Conservatives and make change happen.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

