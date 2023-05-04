School band celebrates High Sheriff's recognition and national success

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby band members Freddie Jackson, Ashleigh Haigh, Esme Rhoden, and Grace Cooper, celebrating the recent success.

The Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Showband from Madeley, Telford, played for the Queen Consort during her visit to Southwater in Telford earlier this year, and was presented with the High Sheriff of Shropshire's Award in recognition of 'great and valuable services to the community'.

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby's showband and jazz band have achieved recent recognition and success.

The showband, which is the school’s premier wind band, is made up of approximately 45 members, and has both a national and international reputation.

It has performed for more than 25 years at civic remembrance and carol services in Telford and Wrekin, entertaining audiences at many events and concerts, while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The band was presented with the award by High Sheriff Anna Turner, directly after the performance for the Queen Consort.

It has been followed by further success for the school’s showband and the senior jazz band in the finals of the National Concert Band Festival held at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester – with the showband winning platinum and the jazz band claiming gold for their efforts.

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby’s head of music, Rachel Morton said she was proud of the latest success.

She said: “The senior jazz band gained a gold award and the showband a platinum award for their respective renditions.