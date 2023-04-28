Police appeal after cable fire on disused railway line

At around 9.15am on Thursday morning a crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Randley Interchange, near the A442 junction with the A464 in Nedge Hill, following reports of a fire on a disused rail line.
The fire involved electric cabling.
British Transport Police are now asking if anybody witnesses people on the disused line on Thursday morning of have any other information,
Anybody with information is urged to contact the British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111