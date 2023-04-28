Police appeal after cable fire on disused railway line

British Transport Police are appealing for information

At around 9.15am on Thursday morning a crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Randley Interchange, near the A442 junction with the A464 in Nedge Hill, following reports of a fire on a disused rail line.

The fire involved electric cabling.

British Transport Police are now asking if anybody witnesses people on the disused line on Thursday morning of have any other information,