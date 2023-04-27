Notification Settings

Person injured after fall onto scaffolding

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A person has been injured after falling from height onto scaffolding in Telford.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls just before noon on Thursday .

The air and land ambulance, fire and police went to the scene at Glendale, Lawley.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said four crews including the rescue tender from Telford Central and Wellington responded to the incident.

They added: "Crews were called to reports of a casualty who had fallen from height and landed on scaffolding. Fire Service personnel used rope rescue capabilities and the Hi-Ab from the Rescue Tender to assist with rescuing the casualty who is now in the care of the Ambulance Service."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

