Job seekers face a "postcode lottery" of sanctions

The Jobcentre Plus in Southwater Way, Telford had to be cleared of staff and job seekers at around 10am on Friday when there were reports of smoke.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they sent two fire engines from Telford Central at around 10.06am.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "The incident involved a small amount of smoke caused by burned food. No fire service equipment was used."