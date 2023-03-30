Substation fire leaves more than 600 Telford homes without power

Shropshire Fire and rescue said he small fire at the substation was already out when they arrived

The fire, at Telford Bridge Retail Park, was already out when firefighters arrived at around 5.20pm on Wednesday night.

But Western Power Distribution said it had created a fault that was reported at 5.13pm, and which led to blackouts for 626 customers.

Power was restored to most homes within half an hour of the incident, but more than 100 customers were left without electricity for more than 60 minutes.