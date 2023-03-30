Notification Settings

Substation fire leaves more than 600 Telford homes without power

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

A small fire at a electricity substation left more than 600 homes without power in Telford last night.

Shropshire Fire and rescue said he small fire at the substation was already out when they arrived
The fire, at Telford Bridge Retail Park, was already out when firefighters arrived at around 5.20pm on Wednesday night.

But Western Power Distribution said it had created a fault that was reported at 5.13pm, and which led to blackouts for 626 customers.

Power was restored to most homes within half an hour of the incident, but more than 100 customers were left without electricity for more than 60 minutes.

A spokesperson for the Western Power Distribution, said: "432 customers were back on on in 29 minutes, while power was restored to the remaining homes at 6.18pm after an hour and four minutes."

