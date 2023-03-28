Police release image after teenage girl touched by man at Telford railway station

West Mercia Police said the incident happened at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 5.
The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was sat on a bench near to the train station when she was approached by a man who began talking to her before touching her on the leg.
The victim describes the person as an Asian man in his late twenties or early thirties. He was wearing a brown Nike tracksuit with a black hoody, and had on a gold chain and sunglasses.
After the incident, he got on a train going towards Birmingham but officers say they have now identified a man who may be able to help them with their enquiries.
If anybody recognises the man, has any information, West Mercia Police are asking people to contact PC Ria Elsmore on 07977 180834 or email direct at: riaelsmore@westmercia.police.uk
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.
APPEAL | Can you help with our appeal in #Telford?
