Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police release image after teenage girl touched by man at Telford railway station

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police officers have released the image of a man they want to speak to after a teenage girl was touched by a man at Telford Central station.

A man wanted in connection with the touching of a teenage girl at Telford Central
A man wanted in connection with the touching of a teenage girl at Telford Central

West Mercia Police said the incident happened at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 5.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was sat on a bench near to the train station when she was approached by a man who began talking to her before touching her on the leg.

The victim describes the person as an Asian man in his late twenties or early thirties. He was wearing a brown Nike tracksuit with a black hoody, and had on a gold chain and sunglasses.

After the incident, he got on a train going towards Birmingham but officers say they have now identified a man who may be able to help them with their enquiries.

If anybody recognises the man, has any information, West Mercia Police are asking people to contact PC Ria Elsmore on 07977 180834 or email direct at: riaelsmore@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News