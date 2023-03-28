Lane closures announced as council carries out road's annual spring clean

The A442 at Norton between Bridgnorth and Telford. Photo: Google

From Tuesday, April 4, Telford and Wrekin Council will be carrying out cleaning of the A442 Eastern Primary over a six-day period across the Easter break.

While the single lane closures start on Tuesday, the council said they will be removed for the bank holidays from Good Friday, through to Easter Monday and then will continue until Thursday, April 13.

The road will remain fully passable with one exception on Thursday, April 6 when the A4169 will be fully closed from 7pm-6am to Castlefields roundabout. Diversions will be in place.

The annual event is an opportunity to not only litter pick the area but to also cut grass and carry out maintenance on the highway itself such as street sweeping, lighting maintenance work and any other maintenance work as required.

The council said the series of lane closures is needed to protect contractor crews while working alongside the dual carriageway.

A highways officer for Telford & Wrekin Council added: “The A442 is the main highway through Telford and keeping it clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our borough.

“It is the second time it is being cleared of litter, but this is not the only work undertaken during this time, making sure full advantage is taken of the road closure.

“The first litter pick collected a tonne of litter, the equivalent of a giraffe or a great white shark and it has already started to build up again and I would remind everyone that if you see someone littering from their vehicle – even a cigarette end and have the registration of the vehicle we can issue a fine for littering.”

The lanes closures will be in short sections between 9.30am and 3pm on the following days: