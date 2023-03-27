Notification Settings

Body found in police hunt for missing Telford woman Sebrena Clough

By Nick Humphreys

Police searching for missing Telford woman Sebrena Clough say a body has been found.

Sebrena Clough
Sebrena Clough

Sebrena went missing 10 days ago and West Mercia Police has confirmed this afternoon that a woman's body has been found in Telford.

It comes after appeals were made following the disappearance of Sebrena on Friday, March 17.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but officers believe it to be Sebrena and her family has been informed.

A police spokesman said: "Following our appeals to find a 38-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Telford since Friday, March 17, we are sad to update that a body was found this afternoon.

"While formal identification hasn’t taken place yet, officers believe it to be the missing woman and her family has been informed.

"The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

