Body found in police hunt for missing Telford woman Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Clough

Sebrena went missing 10 days ago and West Mercia Police has confirmed this afternoon that a woman's body has been found in Telford.

It comes after appeals were made following the disappearance of Sebrena on Friday, March 17.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but officers believe it to be Sebrena and her family has been informed.

A police spokesman said: "Following our appeals to find a 38-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Telford since Friday, March 17, we are sad to update that a body was found this afternoon.

"While formal identification hasn’t taken place yet, officers believe it to be the missing woman and her family has been informed.