Your chance to have a real say on women and girls' safety in Telford

A survey has been launched to help guide a £250k investment into the safety of women and girls

A survey by Telford & Wrekin Council, seeking to understand where people feel safe and what type of safety measures they would like to see where they live, will guide £250,000 of investment.

As the deadline for responses approaches, the authority is calling for residents to respond.

Just under 500 people have completed the survey to date, and officers from West Mercia have called on residents to take five minutes to help make the borough a safer place.

An officer from the Safer & Stronger Communities project from the council said: “Crime can happen wherever you live but there are things we can do to help minimise the risk and impact by preparing people and removing the opportunities.

"While we have a good idea of what these situations are, feedback from residents is imperative to ensure this funding is spent in the most effective way.

“It’s important that women and girls aged over 16 in particular complete this survey so we can understand the unique issues they are experiencing.

"Please take five minutes to complete the survey and share with others - of any gender - who have ideas on how we can make the borough an even safer place.”

Proposed measures could include new closed circuit television cameras, additional lighting or self-defence classes.

The survey closes on Friday, March 31 at midnight and can be found online at: telford.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=167084807151