Hoppy Easter! Yarn bombers egg-cite communities with postbox toppers

The postbox topper sprung up just in time for Easter

Two knitted postbox toppers have been spotted in Telford, as talented crafters welcome Easter in their own woolly ways.

One, in Wrockwardine near Wellington shows two yellow chicks protecting a basket full of colourful eggs.

The other has topped the postbox near the Red Lion pub on Holyhead Road in Wellington.

The second, the work of serial-crafters Angela Moore and Darcy Lear, features two lambs and several colourful Easter-bunnies.

A close-up of the postbox topper.

The tradition of topping postboxes with knitted bonnets gained national momentum during the pandemic, where people got out their needles to celebrate frontline workers.

During the late Queen's Jubilee, yarn bombers were back out in force, decorating the nation's postboxes with celebratory works of art.