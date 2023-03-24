Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hoppy Easter! Yarn bombers egg-cite communities with postbox toppers

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Shropshire crafters have been back out around Telford spreading Easter joy.

The postbox topper sprung up just in time for Easter
The postbox topper sprung up just in time for Easter

Two knitted postbox toppers have been spotted in Telford, as talented crafters welcome Easter in their own woolly ways.

One, in Wrockwardine near Wellington shows two yellow chicks protecting a basket full of colourful eggs.

The other has topped the postbox near the Red Lion pub on Holyhead Road in Wellington.

The second, the work of serial-crafters Angela Moore and Darcy Lear, features two lambs and several colourful Easter-bunnies.

A close-up of the postbox topper.

The tradition of topping postboxes with knitted bonnets gained national momentum during the pandemic, where people got out their needles to celebrate frontline workers.

During the late Queen's Jubilee, yarn bombers were back out in force, decorating the nation's postboxes with celebratory works of art.

Following the Queen's death, knitters were paying sweet tribute to the late monarch with their woolly creations.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News