Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit sniffed out an alleged offence while in Telford and posted about it on social media.
A spokesman for the OPU said the driver thought having their own car covered by comprehensive insurance meant he was covered third party when he drove his friend's vehicle.
"He wasn't," they tweeted.
The car was seized and the driver has been reported.
Officers have advised other drivers to "check if you drive other vehicles".
