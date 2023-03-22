Young chess aces descend on Telford for major county event

Samay Kaul of Mayfield Prep School, Walsall, playing with the white pieces, takes on Anvikkashri Prabhakaran of Leamington Spa in the under-eights section. They fought all the way until only the kings were left – a draw.

The event was at the Charlton School in Wellington and had sections ranging from under-eights to under-18s, with all the youngsters playing six games.

Some of the players before the action began.

"It was a great event with fierce competition and we hope all players enjoyed the day," said principal organiser Chris Lewis.

"It's our first Shropshire junior chess congress since Francis Best organised the tournament nearly a decade ago but it follows our successful megafinal tournament last May.

"We were thrilled to have 74 entrants. Some brilliant games of chess were played and the atmosphere was amazing.

"It was wonderful to see so many young chess players, including many local players entering their very first tournament."

Among the features were the use of digital chess boards for the top games which allowed them to be broadcast live on the internet.

"From the players' perspective the day went really well and pretty smoothly. For those of us wrestling with the software behind the scenes – me on the pairing software, Phil Love on the live boards – it's a miracle we didn't hurl our laptops across the room!

"Other highlights were the mega chess board which the kids absolutely love to play on between the games, and the commentary provided by Rudy van Kemenade of Oswestry Chess Club and Thalia Holmes of Newport Chess Club was especially popular.

"The commentary wouldn't have been possible without Phil Love (Newport Chess Club) keeping the live boards working, another addition that you won't find at almost any other junior tournament.

A study of concentration for this pair in the under-12s section.

"Junior chess has seen a huge resurgence across Shropshire in the past 18 months and is absolutely thriving. There are now junior clubs at the Nerdy Cafe in Shrewsbury and at Ludlow Library.

"We're also really excited to announce that additional junior clubs are about to open in Market Drayton Library and at the Royal British Legion in Newport.

"If anyone has a child who is interested in chess and is looking for a junior club they can contact me at christopher.d.lewis44@gmail.com.

"I just want to thank my volunteer team without whom the event wouldn't have been possible – Phil Love, Dan Hilditch-Love, Francis Best, Andrew McCumiskey, Chris Hankey, Rudy van Kemenade and Thalia Holmes, along with Charlton School for allowing us to host the event."

Chris said he was very pleased with how well some of the Shropshire players did. Highlights were Rudi Bedford of Shropshire Junior Chess Club being runner up in the under-10s, Merry Curtis of the Shrewsbury-based Telepost Chess Club being runner up in the under-12s, and Rhys Macmillan, also of Telepost, being equal second in the under-14s.

Shropshire youngsters Ryan Barton of Telford Chess Club, Charlie Bethune (Telepost), and George Eden, who is the grandson of Shropshire veteran player John Casewell, won the team puzzle challenge.

Section winners were: under-eights, Lucas Zheng (Lakeside Primary School), who won all six games; under-10s, Rohan Babu (West Bridgford) on 5.5 points; under-12s, Torrin Anderson (Lytham St Annes) on 5.5; under-14s, Stephen Gaskell (Rushall Chess Club), who won all his six games; and under-18s, Jay Baddeley (Potteries Junior Chess Club), who also won all six.

Shropshire Chess Association is continuing its efforts to promote junior chess by offering discount chess equipment to schools and other junior clubs in the county, and there are plans to start a schools league in the near future.