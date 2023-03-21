Police release footage of missing woman and renew appeal for help

Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Clough, 38, went missing at around Friday in Woodside in Telford. She was last seen around 11.40am.

She is described as average height and medium build with brown hair. She is wearing a green parker coat, grey jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said West Mercia police, along with Sebrena’s family, were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Through our enquiries we have identified that Sebrena walked through the Waltondale area of Woodside at 11.50am on Friday morning," she said.

"We are still trying to establish where she went after this sighting. I’d like to thank the public for their support so far in our enquiries to try and find her. We continue to urge anyone with information or dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please come forward immediately.”