Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police release footage of missing woman and renew appeal for help

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Police officers searching for a woman have released door-bell footage of her taken that morning.

Sebrena Clough
Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Clough, 38, went missing at around Friday in Woodside in Telford. She was last seen around 11.40am.

She is described as average height and medium build with brown hair. She is wearing a green parker coat, grey jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said West Mercia police, along with Sebrena’s family, were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Through our enquiries we have identified that Sebrena walked through the Waltondale area of Woodside at 11.50am on Friday morning," she said.

"We are still trying to establish where she went after this sighting. I’d like to thank the public for their support so far in our enquiries to try and find her. We continue to urge anyone with information or dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please come forward immediately.”

"If you see Sebrena please ring 999. If you have any information that may help us locate her please ring 101, reference 00317i of 17 March or email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News