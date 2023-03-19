Notification Settings

New double yellow lines planned for 14 roads around Telford

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Comments

Traffic orders could be made on various roads in the Stirchley and Brookside areas of Telford & Wrekin.

Double yellow lines are planned in 14 roads by Telford & Wrekin Council. Photo: Google
The general effects of the order would be to introduce double yellow lines on parts of Arundel Close, Bulton Grange, Brookside Aenue, Burtondale, Cranmere, Cygnet Drive, Dudmaston, Grange Avenue, Gange Farm View, Long Meadow, Randlay Avenue, Stirchley Road, Swansmede Way and Tadorna Drive.

The council says that the purpose of the proposed order is to improve the free flow of traffic by removing indiscriminate parking on the public highway and improving safety for pedestrian on the footway.

Documents detailing the particulars of the proposed Order may be inspected at any Telford and Wrekin Council office reception or library, your local Parish or Town Council office or online at telford.gov.uk/TRO.

Objections should be submitted in writing by 31/03/2023, to Telford & Wrekin Council, Neighbourhood and Enforcement Services, Darby House, Lawn Central Telford, TF3 4JA, or by email to traffic.schemes@telford.gov.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

