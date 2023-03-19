Bambinos and their parents have fun and donate to baby bank

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/03/2023 - Glow Bambino baby sensory group are holding a fundraiser at Silver Threads Hall in Donnington Telford, to help raise money for the Telford & Wrekin Baby & Toddler Bank which is linked to Telford Crisis Support. In Picture L>R: Jaden Osborne (Telford Crisis Support) and Jodie Howell (Glow Bambino).

Glow Bambino, Telford, a baby sensory group held a fun day for the baby bank on Saturday with a mountain of clothing, nappies and baby and maternity items donated by those who went along.

Jodie Howell, who runs Glow Bambino, Telford, said it was an amazing morning with activities for the children and coffee and cakes for the parents at the Silver Threads Hall, Donnington.

"It is the first time we have held anything like this and it was really well supported," she said.

"We had a table for donations and in fact we had so much handed over it was on the table, under the table, on each side of the table - it was brilliant."

"The baby bank receives seven new referrals each week and provides everything from maternity bags to clothing for babies."

Jodie said with food and fuel prices rising it was a tough time for everyone.

"Whatever pay scale you are on, things are tough and it's important to support each other and help those who are in need," she said.

"Passing on clothing or nappies that baby has outgrown it a great form of recycling."

Glow Bambino, Telford, will continue to support the baby bank.

It's baby sensory classes are held in Donnington and Shifnal and parents and carers interested can find out more details from its social media pages.

Lighting and sensory toys, theatre techniques, puppets, storytelling, music and rhythm are used to travel to imaginary worlds .