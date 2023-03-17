Police dog credited with saving three lives retires from the force

Police dog Stevie has served with West Mercia Police for a nine years and it's now time to hang up his lead and relax with a well deserved treat.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of the team at Brookside in Telford said: "Over the course of his duties Stevie has saved the lives of three vulnerable and sick missing persons and has also located a number of suspects in fields, woodland, under cars and in water.