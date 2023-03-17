Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police dog credited with saving three lives retires from the force

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A police dog credited with saving the lives of three vulnerable and sick missing people has retired from the force covering Shropshire.

PD Stevie has retired. Picture; West Mercia Police
PD Stevie has retired. Picture; West Mercia Police

Police dog Stevie has served with West Mercia Police for a nine years and it's now time to hang up his lead and relax with a well deserved treat.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of the team at Brookside in Telford said: "Over the course of his duties Stevie has saved the lives of three vulnerable and sick missing persons and has also located a number of suspects in fields, woodland, under cars and in water.

"He has supported firearms teams, search teams and local policing areas on a number of warrants.

"Enjoy your retirement PD Stevie."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News