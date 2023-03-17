More than 100 young people get helping hand with their futures from council grants

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

The 106 recipients were ccelebrated at an awards event hosted by the council on Thursday (16) .

The awards support young people aged 15 to 25 across the borough to apply for up to £500 to assist them in education, employment and training. Funding may also be used to help individuals overcome challenges in their lives and help them towards a brighter future.

From 177 applications, 106 young people were selected to receive a variety of items including laptops, bus passes, and railcards, as well as monetary support to invest in items to support their businesses or career progression.

Daisy Heys one of the grant recipients, shared her excitement: “This grant is going to give me so many more opportunities than I had before. I want to become a dancer so this money will really help me to book studio time, get head shots and be able to get to auditions.

“I’m really grateful for this money and excited for what I can do next.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Year on year, the Young Person Grant continues to grow. I’m so proud of the young people in our borough who are incredibly passionate and excited about what the future holds for them.

“I’m particularly pleased that this year we are able to provide them with over £30,000 in funding to support them in their development. Money from this grant can make a huge different to the young person and their local community.

“The celebration event was a huge success and it was wonderful to meet so many of the recipients in person. They now join 283 other young people who have benefited from this scheme and we hope this number will continue to grow.

Telford & Wrekin’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: “With so many fantastic applications, we’re so proud of every young person and their commitment to their future. Meeting them at the awards event was a privilege and I am looking forward to seeing their progress over the coming years.

“At every stage of growing up, we want to make sure the council supports young people as much as we can – from 10 by 10 to the Young Person Grant to free swimming for under 25s – we’ll do all that we can to be on your side.

“Our young people come first; you are cared for, and cared about, and at the heart of everything we do.”