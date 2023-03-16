Adrorable one-eyed dog described as 'unhomeable' after abuse now looking for furr-ever home

Captain Jack. Photo: Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels

The badly abused crossbreed arrived at Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels, in Cold Hatton, Telford, more than a year ago with 28 other dogs.

And it has taken that time for volunteers to be able to prove he is not a lost cause.

A spokesman for Hillbrae said: "Captain Jack was neglected, heartbreakingly abused and shut away to waste away in filth and darkness. He was described as shutdown, a lost cause and unhomeable at his previous rescue.

"He was so confused and frightened, but didn’t realise he would have a happier life here than he ever did at his previous 'rescue'."

The poor pooch suffered trauma to such an extent that it made it "incredibly difficult to put a collar or harness on him without him freaking out."

But Hillbrae didn't give up on Jack, and after being given months of patience they believe he is now ready to move into a forever home but without big walks at first. They say the process has been helped with lots of cheese and tasty snacks!

"Captain Jack will now approach all staff members and is very eager for a cuddle, he will rest his head on your shoulder and if you stop fussing you will feel his paw reaching over to say 'carry on'.

"Captain Jack was so nervous to come out of his kennel, he used to sit in his bed and watch all the other dogs play outside, but as Captain Jack's confidence grew he realised there was nothing to fear and he can do what he likes doing best, digging and playing with his friends.

"We believe captain Jack can transition into a forever home."

They are looking for a patient, experienced forever home with a large, secure garden where Captain Jack can run and play without having to go for a walk initially. He can live with dogs and cats.

Hillbrae, which has lots of other dogs to be re-homes want any prospective owners to call them on 01952 541254 or visit them for a chat about his requirements.

The spokesman added: "It might be a difficult path, but helping a dog like captain Jack can be very rewarding, as you will see this nervous boy blossom into a playful, funny little character."