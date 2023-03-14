Councillor Shaun Davies (left) with the new postmaster Gurj Singh

Dawley's original Post Office was based in the Co-op in the High Street but it shut in July 2022 when the food store announced it was closing down when its lease expired.

A replacement Post Office was meant to open in January at the Lifestyle Express Top Shop in Burton Street.

Delays with refurbishment work meant the new shop was unable to open as planned and the Post Office said last month that a new date for the reopening had been set for March 7, but it has not yet reopened.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council have now said the opening of Dawley Post Office will be "very soon", but is waiting on the installation of an ADSL line which will improve internet connectivity and allow the branch to open.

Once the ADSL line has been installed by BT on behalf of the Post Office, the opening date will be announced.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: “We are delighted that Dawley Post Office will be open permanently again very soon meaning the continuation of a service which has served the town for decades.

“Post offices provide an extremely valuable service for our residents and this adds to previous work and campaigns we’ve led in other towns across the borough to make sure this vital service is restored.

“We have made financial interventions through our Pride in Our High Street programme to keep Wellington and Madeley Post Offices open and also made an intervention in Sutton Hill to ensure that one remained in service as well.”

Long standing Dawley businessman Gurjinder Singh (Gurj) is the new postmaster in Dawley and is housing the service at his convenience store.

When it finally does reopen, expected to be later this month, the opening hours for Dawley Post Office will be Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm and Sunday: 10am - 4pm.