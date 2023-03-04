Notification Settings

Fire crews, police and ambulance rush to Telford road after 'vehicles collide with garage'

Fire crews were called into action yesterday after vehicles "collided with a garage" in Telford.

A stock image of Shropshire fire crews training.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 7:12pm reporting a road traffic collision on Marlborough Road, Hadley.

Three "fire appliances" including a Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington, according to the incident log.

An ambulance and the police were also at the scene of the crash.

The fire service said that the incident involved "vehicles that have collided with a garage."

Fortunately, nobody was trapped inside the vehicles and fire crews made them safe.

The incident was declared over as far as the fire crews were concerned at 7:42pm.

